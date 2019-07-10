Why we are restoring sporting activities—Oyo police

THE Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday said it was restoring periodic sporting activities to check cases of sudden collapse of officers while on duty.

The State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, told newsmen in Ibadan that cases of sudden collapse of officers while on duty were mostly due to stress-related illnesses.

Olukolu said that there was the need for constant routine exercise to relieve the body of stress as well as ensure good physical and mental health.

“Good health leads to a sound mind and a sound mind dwells on a healthy body.

“Many people don’t take good care of their health and if we are not living a disciplined life and following natural rules, we can never enjoy a healthy life needed to reach the pinnacle of success in our career.

“We need to be active on daily basis, aided by well-maintained balanced diet, exercise and good habit in order to keep healthy physically and mentally.

“The reason for re-inventing sporting activities by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is to encourage and put officers on their toes with alert mind and body,” he said.

Olukolu said that the command was committed to evolving strategies to ensure that officers were more dedicated to duty through bonding, comradeship and professionalism.

-NAN

BE

– July 10, 2019 @ 18:40 GMT /

(Visited 4 times, 5 visits today)