Deji Adeyanju lied about his conversation with Obi – Eye witness

AN eye witness who was present during the conversation has described Deji Adeyanju’s tweet, alleging that Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, told him during a meeting that he invested Anambra State money in his family’s business as a fat lie.

A veteran journalist, Ike Abonyi, who said he physically present from the beginning of the about three hours of frank discussions to its end, has cried out that at no time at all did Obi say anything close to what Adeyanju is alleging.

Abonyi, a former Spokesman of ex national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that Adeyanju, in the tweet that is riddled with falsehood, had said that he (Adeyanju) stopped supporting the political rave of the moment, Mr. Obi, because he told him that he invested Anambra State money in his family business.

Abonyi said in a statement that Obi told him (Adeyanju) “his life story in and out of government, none of which is new as he had said similar things repeatedly in the public,” literally screaming that “I was shocked to my marrows reading from Deji what I did not hear throughout the discussion.”

He said that in shock, he wrote to Adeyanju asking if he held another meeting with Obi outside of the one where he was present, but that the fellow has neither replied him nor picked his repeated calls.

Abonyi said that in his communication with Adeyanju, he counselled the controversial character to go ahead and support whoever he pleased without resorting to falsehood and “funny blackmails.”

The former party spokesman recalled that on July 9, 2022 after a similar negative post by Adeyanju asking the Labour Party flagbearer to accept appointment from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he had also written to Adeyanju, telling him that Obi is not looking for any job that Tinubu could offer, stressing that he had counselled Adeyanju to concentrate on the critical issues facing the country at the moment if he no longer believed in the Obi presidential project.

Abonyi said that he was at a loss to fathom the reason for the dramatic round about turn of this same Adeyanju who had, on record, severally declared Obi to be the best candidate for the country’s presidency in 2023 and had, also publicly, encouraged the Labour Party candidate to leave the PDP to pursue his ambition on another platform.

He, however, said emphatically that “no money was offered during or after the meeting and there was no promise of any to the best of my knowledge,” restating his counsel to Adeyanju to feel free to support whoever he wants but base his tweets on nothing but the truth and not barefaced falsehoods that will only further damage what is left of his reputation.

