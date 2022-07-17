Delta 2023: Urhogbo traditional rulers offer prayers for Omo-Agege

TRADITIONAL rulers in Urhoboland in Delta, have offered royal blessings to the Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship Candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in his quest for the governorship of the state.

Mr Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the traditional rulers on the aegis of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, applauded Omo-Agege for attracting developments to almost all the communities in the eight local government areas of Delta Central Senatorial District.

“All the kings from the 24 kingdoms that make up Urhoboland attended the event which held at the palace of the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom and Chairman, Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro 1.”

Ogoni-Oghoro who is reputed to be Africa’s oldest traditional ruler, lauded the sterling performance of Omo-Agege and for restoring the voice of the Urhobo people at the national level.

“Omo-Agege is a listening person. This is the second time he has come here to give report of his stewardship.

“This time, he has covered the whole of Urhobo land. Seeing is believing. Every part of the Urhobo land has been touched. We are glad. We know when you come to the pinnacle of administration in the state, all things will be better,” the centenarian said.”

Also the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue 1, commended the legislator for touching all nooks and crannies of Delta central.

“The Amukpe-Agbor Road was so bad that they were raping women and kidnapping people there. Before he came on board, I protested and wrote a letter to the Federal Government about that road during the Jonathan administration.

“During this administration, they relaunched the project and instead of starting it from Amukpe, they wanted to start it from Agbor.

“I protested and wrote to Omo-Agege and the minister and the road was started from Amukpe.”

On his part, Omo-Agege promised to build a new Delta anchored on Employment and Empowerment, Development, Good Governance and Enduring Peace and Security (EDGE).

While assuring that he would turn the fortunes of Delta around and make the state a giant construction site, he expressed regret that what the state collected from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) and 13 per cent derivation were not commensurate with the physical development on ground.

“I have chosen not to indict anybody but I can and will do better,” Omo-Agege said.(NAN)

KN