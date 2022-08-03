Delta APC congratulates Omo-Agege at 59

THE APC Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation in Delta has felicitated with the Deputy Senate President and the party’s governorship candidate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege as he clocked 59 year.

The Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the organisation, Mr Ima Niboro made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Niboro described Omo-Agege as “the man of the moment” in the politics of Delta.

He lauded the leadership of Omo-Agege, noting that the deputy senate president had become an inspiration to the majority of Delta people.

“The Delta APC flagbearer has lived a life of service and has delivered his tasks with boldness, courage and diligence.

“Omo-Agege’s solid contributions to Delta Central, the state, the Niger Delta and indeed to our great party, the APC have distinguished him as the man of the moment in the politics of our state.

“Without a doubt, our people have felt the dividends of democracy through genuine, conscious and principled representation.

“It is no surprise that he has 28 critical bills to his credit in the 9th Assembly and over 600 constituency projects in 2021 alone.”(NAN)

