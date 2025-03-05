Delta govt donates Criminal Database, Equipment Room to police

GOV. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has donated Criminal Database and Equipment Room to the state police command to aid the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice system.

Oborevwori said on Tuesday in Asaba that the security of lives and property remained a top priority of his administration as it strived for enduring economic growth, social stability and wholesome development.

Oborevwori, who was represented by the Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, said that a functional justice and police system required dedicated personnel and right tools to support infrastructure for effective policing.

”This investigation room will provide the police with properly equipped space to record statements and ensured interrogations are carried out professionally, transparently in line with the State Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

”With this facility, we are strengthening the ability of our police officers in carrying out their duties while promoting fairness, and accountability and respect for human rights,” Oborevwori added.

The governor commended the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, for his great work in the state.

He urged the police officers to make good use of the facility and ensure it served the dual purpose of enhancing investigations and upholding the rule of law.

The Executive Secretary of the State Security Trust Fund, Mr Samuel Osasa, said that the intervention would facilitate prosecution of offenders by the State Criminal Investigation Department in collaboration with the state Ministry of Justice.

He said the global trend, where technology had deeply intertwined with every aspect of human lives, it was crucial that the police force remained at the forefront of innovative crime fighting.

According to him, modern policing entails leveraging technology to ensure that officers can perform their duties in the most efficient, effective and secured manner.

”By embracing technology, we are creating a safer, more connected and more efficient environment for our citizens as we look forward to the positive impact these developments will bring.

”The equipment that we are handing over today will empower our officers with real-time access to intelligence gathering, improve crime detection and prevention as well as efficient record management.

”These tools are designed to streamline operations and ensure that law enforcement personnel have the resources they need to make quick and informed decisions, ” he said.

He,therefore, urged the State Police Command and officers assigned to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to use the equipment carefully as well as imbibe maintenance culture.

In his remarks, Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda, commended the state government for the gesture and called for more collaboration with the security agencies in the fight against criminals in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment presented to the command include desktop computer and accessories, scanner, printer, photocopying machine, laptops, finger scanning machine, CCTV cameras, among others. (NAN)

March 5, 2025

