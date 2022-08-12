Delta Govt seals gas plant over student’s death

THE Delta Government on Friday sealed a gas plant over outbreak of seizure leading to the death of a student in a closed-by school.

The gas plant closure followed the report of an emergency committee, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, officials of the Ministry of Health and the management of Mary Mount College.

It was recalled that on July 16, 10 students of Mary Mount College, near Handeskia Gas Plant in Boji-Boji, Agbor, were suspected to have showed signs of strange ailments and seizure due to gas emission.

One of the affected students died few weeks after her parents took her to the hospital.

Mr Godspower Asiuwhu, the state Commissioner for Environment, warned the gas company that stiffer sanctions would be meted on it, if the seal was broken.

“The activities of the company has posed ecological and health threat to students of Mary Mount College, Agbor, situated in the environs.

“The management of Handeskia Oil and Gas should desist from causing havoc to residents of the host community,” Asiuwhu said.

The commissioner frowned at the unruly behaviour of staff of the gas company, saying that the state government would not condone any attempt by the company to unseal the premises.

According to him, a task force will be set up to monitor activities of the gas company after it had been sealed to ensure they did not return back to business.

Also, Mr Victor Ebonka, the Chairman, Ika North East Local Government Area, said the council had earlier sealed the gas company twice, adding that they later went back to unseal the premises.

“Since the activities carried out by the company were endangering the lives of residents, there is every need to seal the gas company and put a stop to all their activities,” Ebonka said.(NAN)

KN