FOR planned and announced hydrogen pipeline projects between 2022 and 2026, Denmark is expected to lead in terms of global length additions, contributing around 35% of the total global hydrogen pipeline additions in this period, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Hydrogen Pipelines Length and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Countries and Companies including details of New Build and Expansion (Planned and Announced) Projects, 2022-2026’, reveals that Denmark is set to have a total hydrogen pipeline length of 800 km by 2026 through announced projects.

Himani Pant Pandey, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Holstebro–Hamburg is the largest upcoming hydrogen pipeline project in Denmark with a length of 450 km. Expected to start operations in 2025, the pipeline aims to supply green hydrogen from offshore windfarms in Denmark to Germany to meet local industrial demand.”

The Netherlands ranks second globally in terms of hydrogen pipeline length additions, with an announced pipeline length of 545 km by 2026. The Groningen–Alkmaar–Yara is the longest upcoming hydrogen pipeline project during 2022 to 2026 with a proposed length of 308 km.

Pandey adds: “Italy stands third globally with a planned hydrogen pipeline length of 440 km by 2026. The Snam Hydrogen is the longest upcoming pipeline in the country and is slated to begin operations in 2026. The pipeline is expected to boost hydrogen consumption in the country.”

