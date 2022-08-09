Desertification: Rotary Club plants 100 trees in Bauchi

THE Rotary Club in Bauchi, on Tuesday planted 100 trees at the new housing estate in Dungal, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, to curb desertification in the state.

Speaking after the exercise, Mr Nonso Nwobi, state President of the Club, said that environmental protection was one of the cardinal agenda of the club.

“Today, we have planted 100 trees. Tree planting is one of the humanitarian services that Rotary offers to save the environment.

“One of the purposes of these trees is to beautify the new estate, provide shade and to serve as the windbreaker,” he said.

Nwobi added that the trees had outgrown nurturing, hence won’t require continued watering.

He also said that NPK fertilizer and other protections had been applied to the trees.

The president urged other well-meaning citizens to join the club in giving back to society and humanity, adding that the club had other lined up humanitarian activities for the year.

These, he said included cleaning of drainages, building soak-aways and other environmental services.

Also speaking, an Assistant Governor, Rotary International, Mr Gabriel Omachi, opined that such exercise would beautify, enhance and protect the environment.

“We are particularly glad that new trees are being planted in this Estate.

“This will give the occupants of this area oxygen and other benefits,” he said. (NAN)

