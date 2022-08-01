By Anthony Isibor.

OMAR Farouk Ibrahim, secretary-general, African Petroleum Producers Organization, APPO, has declared that the European countries and America which are championing the call for a global transition from fossil fuel to cleaner energy model by 2050 have no moral justification to do so.

The APPO scribe, who made the declaration, at the African Local Content Investment Forum held recently in Lagos, stated that research and findings, which suggested the destruction of the environment through fossil fuel usage were not new, but were deliberately ignored by these countries because of selfish interests at the time.

“What we are saying is that by prioritizing the growth of their national economies and the wellbeing of their people over the health of human kind in the 19th century, today’s advanced countries, which are the main champions of climate actions and the greatest culprits of atmospheric creations have lost the moral rights to tell us what the priority should be in the energy transition agenda,” he said.

He also noted that Africa is not against any action that shall make the world a better place for all even though it does not contain any signs of climate change.

“For nearly 200 years, but especially in the last 100 years, they continued to use fossil fuel to consolidate their economies.

“Now that their economies have graduated from reliance on intensive energy for production and Africa is on the verge of industrialization, these countries have suddenly remembered that fossil fuels are harmful to mankind,” he said.

Ibrahim also pointed out that a major steering commission by the APPO, on the future of the oil and gas in Africa, has concluded that oil and gas industry in Africa shall need a new development model in order to survive the energy transition.

This is because if it fails to re-strategize and come up with a new model, it will risk losing the 125 billion proven crude oil reserves, and the 100 trillions of proven gas reserves.

“A new model seeks greater cooperation and collaboration among African oil-producing countries; the only way to survive the challenges posed by the energy transition agenda. Thus, the model shall also seek to emphasize a continent-wide approach to addressing the funding challenge, the capacity development challenge, the lack of cross-border regional, and sub-regional infrastructure challenge, the technology deficit challenge, and the underdeveloped energy market challenge, using the African Continental Free Trade Agreement as an enabling vehicle. It seeks the potential of the improved energy market in empowering the 900 million people in Africa who have no full access to any form of modern energy,” he said.

He, therefore, called on Africa governments to be deliberate in financing oil and gas projects at this transitioning time as none of the financial institutions operating in Africa today can afford to provide all the funds required for the oil and gas industries in Africa to break and grow, and at the same time, to meet their original mandate.

“It is high time Africa understood that its foundation lies in its own hands. We cannot continue to look outside for help to save ourselves, we cannot afford to discard what we have in abundance of what we do not have, we will not change from one form of dependence to another form of dependence.

“It was in recognition of this fact that the Africa Energy Investment Corporation, AIECOP, was given the mandate to fund oil and gas projects as the traditional financiers withdraw from the industry. But to be realistic, AIECOP cannot do it alone; no financial institution in Africa today can do it alone. But through cooperation and collaboration, we are confident that Africa shall succeed.

“African governments must then understand that unless they do something like this at the continental level, we are not getting anywhere.

“We need to find a way, or ways of getting African oil and gas producing countries governments to commit a special fun for the sustenance of the industry during this transition period. A guaranteed source of revenue is the only guarantee for the success of the new order that we want to see in Africa. That revenue shall not come from the private sector alone, not because it does not make sense to make the investment, but because it is a matter of national security for the powers that be, in other words, I can guarantee you that today in America and Europe, there are many investors that will want to invest in the oil and gas industry because they know that for the next 15-20 years it will give them a lot of money,, but they can’t, because their governments will not allow them to do that. That being so, African governments have got to re-strategize and think outside the bus.

The salvation of Africa lies in co-operation and collaboration,” he said

The one-day African Local Content Investment Forum had the theme “Evolving the pan African strategy towards sustainable funding of the African oil and gas product”.

First published – Mar. 10 2022 @ 13:50 GMT

