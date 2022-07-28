Digitising health data, crucial for universal healthcare — Group

MR Kunle Adesida, the Co-Founder, Cranium Integrated Solutions Limited,

has urged stakeholders to digitise healthcare systems for Nigeria to meet its universal healthcare target.

He made the call on the sidelines of ongoing 2022 Digital Health Summit in Abuja on Thursday.

He suggested the introduction of hospital management software to improve access to care and service delivery.

According to him, digitising healthcare is an opportunity for patients to participate in managing their health and

support hospital authorities in developing comprehensive policies.

He called on hospitals to partner his organisation in its newly introduced Cranium Hospital Management Software,

designed to manage all aspects of hospital operations.

He added that “the key benefits of using the Cranium Hospital Management Software is easy access to doctor’s data

to generate varied records, including classification based on demographic, gender, age.

“It is especially beneficial at out-patient point, hence enhancing continuity of care; also, internet-based access improves the ability to remotely access such data.

“Improved monitoring of drug usage and study of effectiveness, which can lead to reduction of adverse drug interactions, while promoting

appropriate pharmaceutical utilisation.

“We are calling on stakeholders to digitise healthcare delivery system to meet universal healthcare target in the country.”

Dr Toyin Lawal, the Director, Nursing, UCLA Health, California, U.S.A., said digital health is critical, as it connects people to healthcare services at the right time and in a sustainable manner.

She said the benefits include access to healthcare to those in rural areas with limited resources, reduced maternal and child mortality ratio, patient safety and improved medical education.

Lawal said data management could also be achieved, saying with access to a smartphone, one would be in control of ones’ health.

She added that “the implementation of digital health services is in alignment with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal three with the set targets of healthcare.

“This is founded on the mission that ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all ages is essential to sustainable development.”

Dr Rowland Ojinmah, the President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), said no one should be denied healthcare services, saying it entailed all population accessing quality care when needed.

Ojinmah, represented by Dr David Meshach, said Nigeria is a party to the WHO Universal Healthcare Target, hence the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme in 2005.

The NMA president, who called for private sector partnership and an accountable system that would check corruption, said such move would promote healthcare delivery for citizens.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of awards of excellence in healthcare delivery to governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Abia, Delta and Edo states.

Also, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Dr Raphael Akangbe, Dr Adeolu Arogundade and Prof. Chimezie Anyakora were honoured with Awards of Excellence in Healthcare delivery.

(NAN)

A.I