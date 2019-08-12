TWENTY people were burnt to death last Friday in a fatal motor accident along Potiskum – Sade road in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Police public relations officer in the state, Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with newsmen in Bauchi on Saturday night.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the accident occurred around 9.30pm on Friday as a result of a head on collision between a J5 bus and an 18-seater bus.

“The J5 was coming from Potiskum heading towards Bauchi and carrying goats while the other bus was from Bauchi. They had a head on collision, which resulted to fire and 20 people were burnt beyond recognition,” he explained. The identity of victims could not be verified at the time of this report.

The police spokesman disclosed that 19 corpses were recognised by family members through the manifest where they wrote their details at the motor park.

He said that a mass burial was held for the deceased on Saturday at 9am at Darazo in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

Sunonline

– Aug. 12, 2019 @ 08:27 GMT |

(Visited 13 times, 14 visits today)