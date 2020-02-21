THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to communities ravaged by the 2019 flood in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo.

A statement issued on Thursday in Benin by the Information Officer of the agency, Edo Operating Office, Joseph Afpofabi, stated that the distribution was done after conducting an impact assessment of the flood in the area.

It announced that the relief materials were approved by the headquarters of NEMA.

It quoted the Head of Operations, Dahiru Yusuf, to have told the communities that the materials were meant to cushion the effect of the flood on them.

“The intervention was to identify with the sufferings of the affected people. The Federal Government has the wellbeing of its citizen as its primary responsibility,” the statement added.

It advised the beneficiaries to make proper use of the items as a way of appreciating the federal government’s good intentions.

Responding on behalf of the communities, Chief J.O. Longe, commended the federal government and NEMA for the kind gesture, the statement stated.

Items distributed were 347 bags of rice, 347 bags of beans, 347 bags of maize, 886 bundles of corrugated iron sheets, 866 bags of cement, 886 pieces of ceiling board, 695 mattresses and 695 blankets.

Others were 695 nylon mats, 250 cartons of detergent, 232 packets of nails, 116 bags of nails, 35 galons of vegetable oil and 18 bags of salt.

