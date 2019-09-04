FIVE Chinese tourists died after a tour bus crashed near popular New Zealand tourist destination, Rotorua on Wednesday, the Police said.

Bay of Plenty Police Inspector, Brent Crowe, said in a news conference there were 27 people on board the bus and of those five were killed as a result of the crash.

“Two people were seriously injured, a further four received moderate injuries and the remainder of those persons on board the bus were either injured to a lesser extent or were able to walk away from the scene,’’ Crowe said.

The Inspector said the medium-sized bus, which was carrying Chinese nationals, failed to take a “moderate too easy’’ bend, crossed toward the other side of the road, corrected, then flipped onto the driver’s side.

The driver was not seriously injured and no other cars were involved in the crash.

Ambulance operator St. John said they were notified of a serious crash involving a bus at Ngatira, about 20 kilometres north of Rotorua on New Zealand’s North Island. (dpa/NAN)

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 11:55 GMT |

