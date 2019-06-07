Bomb Blast kills Three in Imo

Police authority in Imo on Thursday confirmed that a bomb exploded in the state killing three persons.

Orlando Ikeokwu, police public relations officer, PPRO, in Imo, said the explosion occurred in Eziorsu community in Oguta local government area.

Ikeokwu gave the names of the victims as Elvis Ukado; Kasiemobi Uzoma and Justice Adie.

He said: “It was as an unexploded ordinance in a scrap dump.

“The bomb exploded killing three of them at the scene while one of the victim was beating the scrap iron in order to compress it.”

Orlando also confirmed that Rabiu Ladodo, Imo State commissioner of police, and his team had visited the bomb explosion scene at Oguta.

He added: “The commissioner of police wish to use this medium to warn all members of the public to promptly report any metal device suspected to be unexploded ordnance or explosive, for possible examination, evacuation and possible destruction.”

An eyewitness from the community, who also confirmed the development, said that the explosion affected people around the scene due to the violent wave and effect of the sound.

– June 7, 2019 @ 1:31 GMT |

