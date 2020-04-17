President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to investigate and report the circumstances leading to a fire incident at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Borno State.

The President gave the directive in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

He described the incident which led to the death of 14 persons and many sustained injuries as “extremely horrifying.”

While directing that urgently needed assistance be immediately given to the victims, President Buhari also asked the ministry to advise on how to avert future occurrence.

He prayed to almighty God to repose the souls of those whose lives were lost, and the quick recovery of the injured persons.(NAN)

Apr. 17, 2020

