THE Delta chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday urged government and the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to address the menace of frequent building collapse in the state.

The state NLC Chairman, Mr Goodluck Ofobruku, made the call on Monday in Asaba while reacting to the two recent building collapse in parts of the state which killed seven persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that last week, five persons died when a building collapsed in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, while two workers died in another incident in Anwai, near Asaba.

Ofobruku said that th NSE should endeavour to ensure that only qualified personnel including engineers were involved in building construction and genuine and right quantities of materials used.

He said that the measures were necessary to curtail the current frequent incidents of building collapse in the state and the country.

He also called for adequate compensation of the families of victims of the recent incidents in Delta in accordance with the provisions of the Labour Act.

“There is workman compensation act in Nigeria.

“So, we urge those who are responsible for the collapse of the buildings and the deaths to do what the workman compensation act says,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Martins Bolumi, Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Delta, described building collapse as unfortunate and urged all stakeholders to live up to their responsibilities.

“Building collapse is a new trend in Delta, but we expect all stakeholders to wake up to their responsibilities to forestall future occurrence,” he said.

On his part, Mr Mike Okeme, Special Adviser to Delta Governor, gave the assurance that the State Government was taking steps to forestall incidents of buildings collapse in the state.

Okeme, however, called for proper engineering designs for buildings and thorough supervision on building construction by qualified engineers to ensure quality job and avoid the menace.

“We challenge the Nigeria Society of Engineers to check quackery and ensure that only qualified engineers are allowed to construct buildings,” he said.

-NAN

BE

JULY 22, 2019 19:20 GMT

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)