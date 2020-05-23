RESIDENTS of Udezu Village, Achalla, in Awka North Local Government Area, have called on Anambra State Government to come to their rescue, over gully erosion ravaging their area.

The community is also known as Ugwu Nso in Achalla Town.

In an interview with the landowner, a General Overseer, True Covenant of God Church, the High Priest, Raphael Mozie Egbuna on May 22, he said the gully erosion had been a big menace, pulling down some buildings and destroying many property.

He said that he had once spent about N500, 000 to control the ravaging erosion, even with the help of another stakeholder in the area, Mr Emma Nwakamma, a Director of Orange Oil Company, situated in the area.

“This has been ineffective in containing the menace that has now surpassed what we can handle.’’

The priest explained that Achalla Community was full of mineral resources – it has abundance of sand for building that builders had been accessing.

This had been a big challenge as tipper drivers could no longer make it into the area to excavate the building sand.

According to Egbuna, past and present administrations, including the current Government have twice visited the area and we are still awaiting intervention.

One of the residents of Ugwu Nso, C. Oyi, who took the information officers round the erosion site, said that much destruction had yet to be attended to in the area.

Oyi, then, pleaded with Government to come to their aid in order to avoid more disasters.

Meanwhile, another village Umudiani Village, Achalla is also calling attention of Government to gully erosion devastating their area.

While speaking with Supervisor, Kingspat Production, Nigeria Ltd., makers of alcoholic beverages, Yogurt and Cheers mineral water, where the erosion site was situated, Nwangene Udochukwu said the gully had been there since past four years.

He said the erosion had been responsible for low production and distribution of their goods, because of inconveniences to workers and patronisers.

Nwangene also said that their Director, Kingsley Uyammadu had reached the Government through the Ministry of Works, but that there had not been any positive response.

One of the residents and an indigene, Nneka Chijindu lamented that they could not move freely in their area for their businesses for fear of the erosion. She, then, called on Government to come to their rescue.

– May 23, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT /

