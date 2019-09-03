THE Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouq Umar, has called on Katsina State Government not to approve the building of houses in flood-prone areas to check the annual flood disaster in Daura.

The monarch made the call on Tuesday in Daura when Alhaji Babangida Nasumu, the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency, visited the Emir to sympathise with him over the recent flood disaster in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 300 houses were destroyed by the floods.

“We are calling on the state government to establish new Daura Township Master plan that will create residential layout in places that are not flood-prone.

“As a Royal Father, I am ready to give the experts all the necessary support to conduct this assignment.

“I have also directed the two district heads in Daura metropolis not to sign any land document that is sold in flood-prone areas,” he said

The Emir pledged to personally visit flood-prone areas with the aim of directing those that built houses on waterways to widen their drainages to avert future occurrence.

Earlier, Nasumu told the Emir that he was in the palace to sympathize with the Royal Father over the flood disasters that happened 10 days ago.

“We in SEMA are concerned over the damages caused by the flood to over 300 houses in Daura town,” he said.

NAN

Sept. 3, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT

