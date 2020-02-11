THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has alerted airline operators and other airport users about a bush fire incident at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, explained that officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services were fully on ground to put out the fire.

“However, the incident did not affect flight operations as normal flight operations continues unhindered,” Yakubu said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

She appealed to the host communities around the airports to desist from burning bushes.

Yakubu said that this act of burning bush in the airport was capable of jeopardising safety of flight operations because of the prevailing weather condition in the country.

She said that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of airport users in the country.

NAN

– Feb. 11, 2020 @ 19:59 GMT |

