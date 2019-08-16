AT least 950 people have been left homeless after fire destroyed about 202 homes at a landing site in the Ugandan central district of Mukono.

Sam Mugisha, District Branch Manager of Uganda Red Cross Society, on Friday said that no casualties had been registered.

“During our assessment, we were told that the fire which started at night until this morning could have been caused by one of the residents, who left a charcoal stove burning,” Mugisha said.

He added that the fire destroyed almost all the houses at the Damba Island on Lake Victoria where most of the residents were fish dealers.

“So far there is lack of shelter, food and first aid supplies. The children have nothing to eat,” said Mugisha.

