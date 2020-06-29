A residential building of eight rooms, with two attached shops at Isale-Ago, Ile Olu-Olo compound in Offa Local Government area of Kwara, was on Monday gutted by fire.

The Head, Media and Publicity, Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Ilorin, attributed it to power surge.

Adekunle said that the fire had engulfed the whole building before the arrival of the fire service.

“The residents were late in calling the fire service, but on arrival, we were able to put out the fire, thereby preventing it from spreading to the adjoining buildings.

“Aside from the damaged roof, some valuable property were also destroyed in the building by the inferno.

“However, during the course of our investigation, the fire was suspected to be as a result of electric spark from the wiring system of the building,” he said.

Adekunle quoted the Director of the state Fire Service, Waheed Yakub, as advising the people of the state to always call the fire brigade on time, whenever there was fire incident, in order to save their lives and property,” he said.

