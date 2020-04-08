Fires razes the office of accountant general of Nigeria

THE office of the accountant general of the federation in Abuja, Nigeria, has been razed down by fire on Wednesday, April 8,

The fire, whose cause is yet to be determined, reportedly started from the third floor, and burnt the building upwards including the accountant general’s office and others

Realnews reports that Abuja, the federal capital territory of Nigeria is locked down by the federal government due to the coronavirus pandemic and that civil servants were affected by the directive except top government officials.

Realnews reports that the Federal Fire Service, FFS, has successfully stopped fire, according to a post on the official facebook page of the FFS Public Relation’s office.

– April 8, 2020 @ 12:54 GMT

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)