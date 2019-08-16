EDO Government has distributed relief materials to victims of recent flood disaster that affected three communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

Special Adviser to the State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Special Duties, Mr Yakubu Gowon, on Friday, presented the materials to the Chairman of the Council, Mr Sylvester Okoro, for onward distribution to victims.

Gowon said assessment of the property destroyed, which included a school building and borehole, had been done in the three communities, which were Umughum-zuagbor, Obazaigbor-nugu and Evbonogbon.

He said the school building had been renovated while the solar powered borehole was being run by a generator set to ensure the victims have access to potable water

He listed the relief materials being distributed to include 20 bags of rice, 20 bags of beans, 20 gallons of red oil, 20 gallons of vegetable oil and 105 bundles of roofing sheets.

Others were 42 bags of 3 inches nails, 42 bags of 4 inches nails and 42 packs of zinc nails.

“The governor has approved that we give these relief materials to the victims of the recent flood disaster that happened in Orhionmwon council, which is the usual way the governor gives relief to victims of disasters in the state.

“We want to provide succour to them and ensure that the materials get to the people affected,” he said.

In his remarks, chairman of Orhionmwon council, commended the state governor for his magnanimity, assuring the governor that the materials would be properly distributed.

“We are not surprised by the kind gesture of our governor because he is a listening governor.

“On behalf of the people of Orhionmwon, I thank the governor for coming to our aid at the appropriate time,” he said.

NAN

– Aug. 16, 2019 @ 18:20 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)