THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has launched the distribution of farm inputs to 12, 243 farmers whose farmlands were affected by 2018 flood in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution of fertilisers and chemicals was held on Friday at the Niger State Agricultural and Mechanisation Development Authority in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Lydia Wagami, the Head of Operations, NEMA Minna Operation Office, said that the farmers were verified during an enumeration exercise carried out by the agency to identify victims whose farmlands were affected by flood in 15 local government areas.

She said that the distribution of farm inputs to farmers was part of the Federal Government efforts to ensure food security in the state and the country as a whole.

“This is the second phase of the agricultural emergency intervention programme with the distribution of fertilisers and chemicals to farmers affected by 2018 flood disaster.

“Each farmer is entitled to the input based on the type of crops they farm, rice farmers are entitled to nine bags of fertilisers and chemicals,’’ she said.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger commended the Federal Government and NEMA for the provision of the inputs to farmers that suffered losses during the flood.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, advised farmers to make judicious use of the inputs, adding that government had put in place monitoring and evaluation team to monitor farmers with intention of selling them.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, the Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said that the agency would monitor the farmers to ensure that they used the inputs judiciously.

Malam Garba Barde, one of the beneficiaries, commended the Federal Government and the agency for the gesture, saying that the inputs would assist farmers to record bumper harvest.

NAN

-Sep 27, 2019 @13:44 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)