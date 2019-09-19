THE National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to heed the alert of Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) on impending flood disaster, especially those residing in flood prone areas.

The Director-General of the agency, Dr Garba Abari, who gave this warning in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the Head of the Press Unit, Mr Paul Odenyi, emphasised on the impending flood in some states of the federation.

According to him, the States listed by NIHSA include Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Rivers, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, which are likely to be affected by flood.

Abari called for immediate relocation of those residing in the flood prone areas of above listed states to a safer uplands to avoid loss of lives and property.

The NOA boss also advised Nigerians in the listed states as well as other states, to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid or minimize loss of property in the event of flooding.

“Cleaning up of drains, water channels and not dropping wastes inside drains may not block waterways.

“Other precautionary measures include watching out for culverts during rain and being careful while walking on slabs and culverts as some of them may be weak and thereby give way.

“Children are also advised to wait in school until after rain before leaving for home,” he said.

Abari also called on government at all levels to rise up to the occasion by doing everything necessary to assist those in the affected areas to relocate.

He added that State Directorates of NOA have been directed to carry out extensive sensitisation in their respective states to alert Nigerians of the impending flooding and prevent avoidable loses.

NAN

– Sept. 19, 2019 @ 09:34 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)