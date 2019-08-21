THE Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says it has set up designated resettling camps to receive residents displaced by flood.

Mainunatu Abubakar, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, made this known on Wednesday in a meeting with stakeholders following the rising level of rivers in Kaduna State.

According to her, the agency is taking proactive measures by opening doors at all local education authority primary schools in Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of the state.

“Residents in flood-prone areas should move to primary schools within their community when the water level rises to avoid loss of lives,” Abubakar said.

She said the state had repeatedly been affected by the flood destroying property, displacing people and disrupting various activities in the state, hence the need for control.

Abubakar said that the purpose of the meeting was to ensure preparedness among stakeholders and residents of flood-prone communities.

“To end flooding in the state, there has to be synergy between all relevant stakeholders in the state because it cannot be done by SEMA alone,” she said.

She said that the flood situation was alarming as water levels kept increasing daily and that more communities were bound to be submerged if the situation subsisted.

“The Ministry of Environment, Health, local government chairmen, traditional rulers, fire service, Red Cross, civil defence, divers and various stakeholders are on stand-by in case of any emergency.”

She assured that the agency in collaboration with Christian aid had relief materials in stock to provide succour when the need arose.

Abubakar said that SEMA, NEMA and other partners would continue to sensitise the people on the need to leave the flood-prone communities before it was too late.

NAN

AUG 21, 2019 @16:05 GMT |

