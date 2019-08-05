GOV. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said on Monday that he would demolish all structures on waterways in Warri and its environs to address the flooding challenge in the area.

The governor disclosed this in Asaba when he received the Preliminary Report of the Committee to study and advise government on measures required to tackle flooding in Effurun, Warri, and its environs.

He warned the officials of the Ministry of Lands and Surveys not to issue building approval certificates to property developers without visiting such sites to know whether they were located on roads or waterways.

According to the governor, any official of the Ministry who engages in such action will face sanctions.

Okowa said that the challenges were enormous in ensuring that the waters were properly discharged from the towns and cities, stressing that any building without a plan would be pulled down.

“It is more disturbing during the rainy season; our planning department needs to do it right because any building that has no building plan will be pulled down.’’

He said henceforth for any building plan to be approved those in charge of the approvals must go to the site.

He further reiterated that people must be alive to their duties and not just sit in their offices to approve building plans.

“If there is any marked building, the people concerned must stop the construction.

“It is our desire to reduce the level of flooding in Warri, Effurun and environs.

“What we are doing in Warri, Uvwie and environs is as a result of issues raised during the town hall meetings and as a state government we are committed to starting the project.

“We are going to hold proper stakeholders’ meeting because from what I see, the property on the waterways are many and we have to bring them down,’’ he added.

The governor expressed dissatisfaction with how flood had chased people out of their houses.

Earlier, Mr John Onwualu, an engineer, while presenting the report said that the flood challenge in Warri and environs was caused by blocked drains and buildings erected on waterways.

He said that 101 flood prone areas and 13 natural water courses had been identified in the area.

According to him, a large part of the flooding in Warri, Uvwie and environs is caused by blocked drains, overgrown weeds on water channels and developers building on the waterways.

