THE Ido-Osi Local Government Council of Ekiti has warned residents to desist from dumping refuse in drains, especially during the rainy season.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Adeola Lawrence, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ido-Ekiti on Friday.

He said with the commencement of the rainy season, there was need for residents of the community to keep the drains clean to avert flooding.

Lawrence said the local government council had been sensitising residents on the need to always dispose their refuse in designated dumpsites.

He said that environmental officers of the council would be moving around to ensure that residents complied with the directives of the council.

Adamant residents, he said, would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, the council has been making efforts to avert flooding and will not tolerate any act which can jeopardise its initiatives.

The chairman assured residents that his administration would continue to create an enabling environment to make living conducive for residents.

NAN

– May 29, 2020 @ 17:25 GMT /

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)