THE National Hurricane Centre, on Wednesday said hurricane Dorian is expected to remain offshore as the storm moves north along the U.S. Atlantic Coast.

The centre said North and South Carolina, may face threats of floods in weeks ahead.

It added that the dorian remained offshore without making landfall in Florida, sparing much of the state.

However, rescue crews have yet to reach much of the Bahamas, including Grand Bahama Island, where the hurricane stalled as a Category 5 storm.

The dorain flattened buildings with 190 miles (305 kilometres) per hour winds and drenched the islands with up to 35 inches (89 centimetres) of rain.

The hurricane earlier downgraded to a category 2 from a category 5, is about 140 miles from Cape Canaveral on central Florida’s east coast and is moving northwest, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Centre.

The centre said despite weakening, the hurricane is still expected to have a devastating impact on the U.S. east coast due to it being able to move more water.

Hurricane Dorian reached a life-threatening Category 5 storm on Sunday, pummeling the Bahamas as it damaged over 13,000 houses on the Caribbean archipelago.

At least five people have been reported dead so far.

