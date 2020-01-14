GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra State has expressed sadness over fire that gutted Mgbuka Obosi Spare Parts Market Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by fire on Jan.11.

The fire, which affected a part of the market, started around 12am on Saturday morning.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Nkem Okeke.

The Governor said the incident was not a good way to start off the New Year and condoled with mainly the traders, who lost many of their wares to the raging fire.

“I feel sorry for those whose goods were destroyed in the incident and prayed for a better future for them.’’

He assured them of state government’s assistance, stressing that a panel of inquiry would be set up to look into the cause of the fire and to establish immediate cause of the incident.

It was observed that about 20 lockup shops were affected, but no lives were lost in the occurrence, even though a man, whose house got burnt last Christmas was reported to have fainted and died out of shock, seeing his shop among those affected.

The Chairman, Mgbuka, Obosi Market, Samuel Ezeobodo, thanked the state government for the visit, and commended the Anambra State Fire Service for arriving at the scene in good time to put out the fire.

State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Uchenna Okafor, was also present at the scene, as well as the Chairman Board of Trustees of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and past leaders of the market.

