PEOPLE living along the river in Malam-Madori Local Government of Jigawa have commended Gov. Muhammadu Badaru for the construction of embankment to shield them from the menace of flood.

Malam Yusuf Bulama, spokesman of the communities made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Bulama, who is also the councillor representing the area, said the affected communities included Azamu, Tashena, Kadume, Agubu and Hadin all along the bank of Hadejia-Jama’are River.

He said that the embankment had saved them from the flood wreaking havoc on their farmlands, lives and houses annually.

According to the councilor, the people wished to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude to the governor for the gesture.

“We thank Malam-Madori Local Government for also providing sacks for the embankment to complement the state government’s effort towards tackling flooding in the villages,” Bulama said.

NAN

-Sep 26, 2019 @ 16:28 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)