THE Kaduna State Fire Service recorded 18 deaths in 75 fire incidences between May and July, its Director, Mr Paul Aboi, said on Monday in Kaduna.

Aboi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the fire incidences occurred in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

He said that 30 fire outbreaks occurred between June 24 and July 22, the highest figure in the period under review.

The official said that the outfit was s doing its best to reduce the incidences, adding that residents were being sensitised on fire safety measures to reduce the number of outbreaks..

Aboi added that 20 persons were rescued by fire fighting personnel with property worth N675 million saved from destruction within the period under review.

According to him, property worth N264 million was destroyed within the period.

He blamed the fire incidents on negligence and improper installation of electrical appliances, and advised residents to be very careful while handling electrical appliances.

Aboi also cautioned members of the public against attacking fire fighting men on duty, saying that such attitude was capable of hurting their morale. (NAN)

– Sept. 2, 2019 @ 14:49 GMT |

