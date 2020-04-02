The Director- General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has confirmed that six persons died after a truck fell on commercial taxi on Epe Expressway.

Oke-Osanyintolu told News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) in Lagos that six out of the seven persons involved lost their lives after the accident that occurred earlier on Wednesday.

According to him, the truck with unknown registration number had fallen on the fully loaded commercial taxi OPEL car with registration number Lagos SMK-312ES.

”Seven people were in the crushed car and six of them lost their lives.

“After the accident, the response team rescued the only surviving man, who was trapped beneath the truck. He is now receiving treatment in the hospital.

“We have handed over corpses of deceased persons to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to transport them to the mortuary.

“We appeal to members of the public to comply with the COVID-19, lockdown and social distancing guidelines to avoid endangering themselves,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He also urged the rescue workers to follow the social distancing guidelines of the Lagos state government. (NAN)

– Apr. 2, 2020 @ 8:55 GMT |

