THE Dutse Local Government Council of Jigawa has distributed relief materials worth N6.7 million to 268 victims of recent flood disaster in the area.

The Council’s Chairman, Alhaji Bala Yargaba, stated this while distributing the materials in Dutse on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items, which include cement, bundles of zinc roofing sheets, blankets and rubber mats, were handed over to Councilors of the 11 wards of the council for onward distribution to the victims.

Yargaba said the materials were procured after the council had conducted an assessment of the level of damage caused by the flood, as well as thorough screening of the victims.

He assured that the materials would be distributed to the deserving victims.

“We’re distributing these materials after we assessed the level of damage caused by the flood and thorough screening of the victims.

“And I assure that we will be just and fair in the distribution of the materials.

“The materials were procured at the cost of N6.7 million and will be distributed to 268 victims.

“The gesture is just an assistance to the victims to ease their hardships and sufferings,” the chairman said.

The council boss added that some residents who were trapped in collapsed buildings were taken to hospital for treatment, adding that: No death was recorded during the flooding period”.

Yargaba further warned residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste in, and building on waterways to forestall future occurrence.

“Some of these disasters were natural while some were caused by residents themselves through indiscriminate dumping of refuse and building on waterways.

“We’re, therefore, calling on people to always clear their drainages and other waterways.

“And if it is something beyond their capacity then they should report that immediately to council or authorities concerned for proper action,” Yargaba advised.

He said the council would collaborate with the state Urban Development Board (UDB), Dutse Capital Development Authority (DCDA), as well as the State Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA) to find lasting solution to the menace before the next rainy season.

NAN

-Sep 26, 2019 @ 19:18 GMT

