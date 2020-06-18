Lightning kills three FRSC operatives

THREE officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps died mysteriously after a flash of thunder lightning occurred in their office in Ilese area of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that incident occurred about 10am on Wednesday during a prolonged rain accompanied by thunderstorm.

The office is located at the FRSC premises in Old Toll Gate area of Ilese town in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the thunder struck while the FRSC officials were planning for their early morning parade.

When contacted, the state FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar, told NAN on the phone that he would give full details of what happened on Thursday.

Umar said he had visited the unit command at Ijebu Ode, but would respond accordingly on Thursday.

It was gathered that men of the state’s special security outfit code-named “OP MESA” have taken over security of the entire premises.

