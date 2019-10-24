A man yesterday lost his life in multiple road accidents at the Otedola Bridge, while an adult female stuck in one of the crushed cars was rescued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

This is the second incident in two weeks on the Otedola Bridge after a tanker loaded with fuel had collided with three cars earlier this month. Thankfully, the ugly scenes of last year’s tanker explosion that claimed 12 lives.

Yesterday’s incident involved five vehicles where a yet to be identified adult male, driver of the crushed Toyota Hilux lost his life and the trapped female named Toyin was rescued by LASEMA teams using cutters and spreader to extricate the accident victims.

The trapped adult female who was rescued was handed over to LASAMBUS, which administered first aid treatment while ensuring she was lucid all through administration of the treatment before being transferred to the Trauma Centre by the old Toll Gate at 7-Up.

The yet to be identified adult male lost his life in the incident while driving a Toyota Hilux with registration number KRD 797 XN. His body was bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for proper disposal.

Five vehicles involved in the multiple accidents included a DAF Truck with registration number LSD742 XK (Lagos), Toyota Sienna space bus with registration number: NEN 16 XQ (Anambra), Ogun State Bus Mass Transit Scheme EPE 679 XT and a bus (OG L112).

According to an eyewitness, Remilekun Abiola, the accident occurred at about 8:00 a.m. during the early morning downpour at Otedola Bridge, outward Lagos to Berger. Though the immediate and remote cause of the accident could not be ascertained, eyewitness attributed it to the over-speeding and sloppy nature of the road, coupled with the rainfall, which affected the visibility of motorists.

The accident led to a chaotic gridlock along the axis as motorists were trapped in the resultant traffic, and others struggled to hustle through the alternative routes.

Assistant Corp Commander, Ojota Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olusanjo Oluwatanmi, said only one person died in the multiple accidents, while another person has been rushed to the hospital.

“This accident happened at about 8:40 a.m. involving five vehicles. There was a truck, a trailer, a Toyota Sienna bus, a luxury bus, and Toyota Hilux van. It rained this morning and I think that contributed to it.

“The truck was said to have lost control of its brake and ran into the Toyota pick up van, which was pushed under the luxury bus and the Toyota Sienna by the side. We lost the driver but the female occupant has been rushed to the hospital. We have not been able to ascertain the number of persons in the luxury bus.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), on Wednesday, said one person died while two others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident that involved two trucks along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. Mrs. Tope Oseni, the Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, in Ota, said the accident happened at about 8:15 a.m.

Oseni explained that the accident occurred when a Benz truck marked AG 685 MRK, which was heading to Sango-Ota from Abeokuta broke the side mirror of a Scania truck with registration number LSR 74 XV.

“The Scania truck tried to block the Benz truck driver for breaking his side mirror and in the process, rammed into a Suzuki and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration numbers QJ 108 FST and JGB 675 WU respectively. The driver of the Suzuki died on the spot while the two passengers of the Bajaj comprising of father and son sustained various degrees of injuries,’’ he said.

The unit commander said that the body of the victim had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital while the survivors were receiving medical treatment. Oseni, however, advised motorists to be patient, saying that two wrongs could not make a right.

