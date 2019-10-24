THE recent fire disaster in Ochanga Market in Onitsha has been described as a terrible tragedy.

The Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, in a sympathy message to Gov. Willie Obiano said:“The fire caused by tanker driver’s carelessness has devastated all of us.

“And I can imagine the measurable extent of the devastation it must have caused your Excellency personally.

“It is a terrible tragedy indeed. It has threatened to undo the happy memories of your good work for the people of the state, but you must not lose heart in trying to repair the damage.’’

“On behalf of myself and the Igbo Leaders of Thought, I commiserate with your Excellency,’’ he said, stressing: “I am assuring your Excellency of my continued esteem and warmest regards.’’

