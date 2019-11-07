THERE was pandemonium along Ife-Ibadan expressway Thursday afternoon after a petrol tanker fell on the road and spilled it’s content.

Smokes from passing vehicles triggered explosion of the petrol tanker.

At time of filing this report, no death was recorded from the incident as the driver and his co-worker had scampered for safety before the explosion.

However, about three persons sustained injuries from the incident and have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Consequently, all vehicles enroute Ile-Ife via the road have been forced to use Ikire road as an alternative to get to their destination.

None of the Osun State Government emergency Management agencies have gotten to the scene of the incident as the time of filing this report.

Details later.

– Nov. 7, 2019 @ 19:30 GMT

