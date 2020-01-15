RESIDENTS of Kulben village in Kombun district of Mangu Council Area of Plateau State have deserted the village for fear of reprisals from the Fulani.

This followed the mass burial of Kulben people who were killed on January 9, 2020 during which the people allegedly found the corpse of an elderly Fulani man who had been living with them for decades.

The discovery of the man’s death is said to be causing tension following which villagers have been deserting the village in their droves for fear of reprisals.

Despite of the presence of mobile policemen deployed to the area, the people are still uncomfortable as they claimed that the Fulani would definitely retaliate.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State government has disclosed its intention to use security towers in volatile areas as an operational strategy to curb rising insecurity in the state.

Governor Simon Bako Lalong stated this yesterday while inspecting the on-going security post being built by the state government for Operation Rainbow at Dutse Uku in Jos North Council Area.

He explained that the security post would be used to monitor security situation around Nasarawa Gwong and Rikkos areas of the state, identified as flashpoints as crises usually emanate from the areas.

At Operation Rainbow post, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Duties, Cornelius Shiolbial briefed the governor on the workings of the outpost, aimed at restoring peace to Dute Uku– Rikkos–Nasarawa axis.

However, the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA) has cautioned the youths of Kombul District of Mangu Council Area against reprisals following the killing of 13 of their kinsmen by bandits last week.

National President of MDA, Joseph Gwankat, stated this while addressing youths of Kombun District where the attack and killings took occurred last Thursday.

He admonished the youths to leave everything in the hand of God, who he described as the greatest avenger as God would avenge for the peace– loving Mwaghavul people.

“We are here today to condole and mourn the gruesome killing of our brothers and loved ones by enemies of peace and progress. The Mwaghavul people are peace–loving nation on the Plateau and we must remain so even in the face of provocation,” he said.

He added that reprisals would mean taking the laws into their hands, which will do them no good, adding,

“Therefore, we must not give in to that temptation, but must remain law– abiding.”

