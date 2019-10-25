RAYMOND Akalonu, the newly inaugurated President of the Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON), on Thursday promised to provide more regular risk management reports on national disasters, with suggested mitigants and solutions.

Akalonu made the pledge while delivering his acceptance address, titled : ‘Risk Management Advocacy – Reaching The Critical Frontiers’, during his Investiture as the 6th President of the Society.

He said RIMSON would perform the task through continous strengthening of its research potential and capabilities .

According to him, the society under the new leadership would sustain its existing affiliation with global risk management bodies such as Membership of International Federation of Risk and Insurance Management Association (IFRIMA ).

Akalonu said RIMSON would also leverage these affiliations for the development of risk management in Nigeria.

The president affirmed that the Society would remain committed to the reinforcement and conclusion of on-going collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

According to him, the collaboration is aimed at entrenching risk management culture in all government agencies and parastatals .

“We shall continuously grow RIMSON membership and harness its unity of purpose in order to develop stronger liasons with the respective corporates where our members are actively engaged.

“Efforts must be intensified toward the establishment of more RIMSON branches in the geopolitical zones of the country following the successful take-off of the Abuja branch.

“To my predecessors, past presidents of RIMSON, I thank you immensely for your glowing legacies which we are keying into in going forward. You are indeed great men and women, ” he said.

Mr Jacob Adeosun, immediate past President, RIMSON in address while handing over, expressed optimism that the new executive members of the society led by Akalonu would deliver on their mandate.

Adeosun also appreciated the immediate past executive members of the society for their contribution toward the notable achievements recorded by his administration since its inception in May 2015.

In her opening remark, Mrs Kehinde Adenrele , Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Insurance and Chairman of the Investiture appealed to Nigerians to observe and imbibe the legacy of the healthy baton change of leadership that occured in RIMSON.

Adenrele urged Nigerian leaders to identify with the united progress of the country, irrespective of selfish interest, personal, ethnic or religious differences.

She said that she had worked with Akalonu for years and could attest to him as a seasoned risk management professional of repute.

“He is a man of integrity ,capacity and capability and I have no doubt in my mind that his tenure as president will open up new vistas and take your risk management advocacy to an eviable and international standard, ” she said.

Adenrele also congratulated the outgone president for concluding a successful tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that RIMSON, established since 1985, is the premier risk management body in Nigeria with membership cutting across the diverse sectors of the national economy.

The society is committed to the regeneration of qualified risk managers through well articulated training and retraining opportunities.

NAN

– Oct 25, 2019 @ 08:00 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)