BALA Bako, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ibi Local Government Council, of Taraba on Monday appealed to the emergency management agencies to come to the aid of flood victims of Dampar community.

Bako made the appeal while briefing newsmen on the incident in Ibi local government area which did not spare police outpost, schools and worship centres.

According to him, property worth millions of Naira have been destroyed by flood in Dampar community.

“The flood which happened late Saturday night has rendered many of the residents homeless and forced them into the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and some staying with relations,” he said.

Malam Hashimu Adinga, the Chief of Dampar said that this was the first time such incident had happened in the area.

“Though no loss of life, the rise in water level due to continuous heavy rainfall is scaring as it is the first of its kind in the area,” he said.

NAN

Oct. 28, 2019 @ 18:05 GMT

