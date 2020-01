AN uncompleted three-story building, on Friday, collapsed around the Ago Palace way in Lagos State.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident said a yet-to-be identify man had been trapped under the rubble, adding that a rescue operation was ongoing. – The Nation

Jan. 17, 2020

