Tipper kills 2, injures 6 in Anambra

THE Police Command in Anambra says two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries when a truck conveying sharp sands lost control rammed into a motor park on Tuesday.

The Command’s spokesman, Mr. Haruna Mohammed said in a statement on Wednesday that the accident occurred at about 6:23 p.m. at P.N. Emerah Motor Park along Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the presence of Police personnel, who arrived the scene almost immediately, prevented angry youths from mobbing the truck driver.

“On June 16, at about 6:23pm a 911 Tipper with Registration XA445NSK driven by one Okafor Patrick, 55, lost control while in motion along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by old defunct NITEL Onitsha and crashed into P.N. Emerah Park.

“As a result, eight persons sustained varying degree of injuries.

“Police operatives attached to CPS Onitsha quickly mobilized to the scene and rushed victims to Toronto hospital where the doctor confirmed two female victims dead on arrival while six others are responding to treatment,” he said.

Mohammed said the corpses had been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination while the obstruction by the accident had been cleared to enable the free flow of traffic.

He added that the tipper driver was arrested and the case was under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The command urges the public whose relations were not seen to check at Toronto hospital, Onitsha, for possible identification of the victims,” he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 17, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)