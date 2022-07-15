Dispatch rider docked for allegedly stealing employer’s motorcycle

A 24-year-old dispatch rider, Emmanuel Adole, who allegedlly stole stole his employer’s motorcycle worth N408,000, on Friday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Adole, whose address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some other persons still at large on April 18 at No 23 Banire St., Surulere Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant stole the the motorcycle with Reg. No. LSR 958 QK and a dispatch box belonging to Haut Global Resources.

He said that the defendant disappeared with the motorcycle, but was caught after the case case was reported to the police.

Ekhueorohan said that the offence contravened sections 287 (7) (10) and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287(7) stipulates seven years jail term for stealing from one’s employer, Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni said the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for trial. (NAN)

