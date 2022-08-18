Disregard viral audio on planned attack on Kwara community – Association

THE Ajase – Ipo Descendants Union (ADU), Kwara, has urged the public to disregard rumour that some groups are planning to attack residents of Ajase – Ipo community.

The National President of ADU, Mr Maruf Musa also appealed to residents of the town to disregard the viral audio containing the planned attack.

This is contained in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday, signed by ADU National Publicity Secretary, Mr Aiyedun Hammed.

“It is not true that some groups are planning to attack Kara cattle market and the people of Ajase-Ipo community.

“As the national body of Ajase Ipo descendants, we want to state clearly that we are peace loving people in Ajase. Disregard any rumour in circulation

“During the cause of our discrete investigation, the head of the Fulani in Ajase Ipo (Jowuro) who spoke with us on Wednesday 17th August, 2022 at Ajase Ipo, described the rumour as “devilish and wicked,” Musa said.

According to the statement, the head of the Fulani said that his people had been living peacefully with the people of Ajase – Ipo over the years, adding that the unity should not be destroyed with fake rumours.

ADU urged the state government and the security agencies to punish anyone who wants to cause breakdown of peace in Ajase-Ipo community.

The association commended the Olupo of Ajase Ipo, Oba Yahaya Alebiosu for his efforts in protecting lives and properties of indigenes and residents in his domain. (NAN)

