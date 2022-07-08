Don seeks technology-based solutions to tackle insecurity in Nigeria

Hits: 4

PROF. Raifu Salawu, a fellow and past President of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, has suggested the use of technology to tackle insecurity in the country.

Salawu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said that professionals in engineering and technology field should use their wealth of experience to advise government on finding technology-based solutions to the insecurity problem in Nigeria.

Salawu called on engineers, technologists and research institutions to collaborate with the government in using technology to check insecurity in Nigeria.

“We must not only generate an advice on knowledge, we must also get policy makers in government and industry to implement them.

“We should adopt new ways of advocacy that can make the relevant authorities to seek and use the knowledge generated by professionals.

“I am calling on government at all levels to partner with researchers in order to assist them in evidence based technology to address insecurity and other challenges confronting Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

C.E