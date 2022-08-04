Don’t incite military personnel against authorities – Group urges media

UNITY Advocacy Group (UAG) and Rebirth Movement, two non-partisan groups, have urged the media to shun acts capable of inciting military personnel against government.

The groups made the call in a joint statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Convener, UAG, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion and President of Rebirth Movement, Mr Oladapo Bolaji.

They commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their numerous sacrifices in the face of security challenges and urged them not to allow enemies of the country to thwart their efforts.

The groups urged the media to support the armed forces and desist from stories that could dampen the morale of troops fighting to keep the nation safe and secured.

“The media should harken to the plea by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor to adopt the German Press Code,’’ they stated.

The code states that in reporting actual and threatened acts of violence, the press should carefully weigh the public interest in information against the interest of victims and other people involved.

“We must support the military to implement the new strategies promised at a recent lecture delivered by Irabor,’’ the statement read.

The groups described as diversionary and unpatriotic, a recent story in a national daily that the July salary of some personnel was delayed.

They stated that the story had no substance and capable of inciting personnel at a time their services were seriously needed.

“It is not impossible to experience slight delays in salaries payment in the face of global economic meltdown,’’ the statement added. (NAN)

KN