Don’t recognise Kwara SDP excos, faction tells court￼

THE Ibrahim Yahaya-led faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State has asked a Federal High Court in Ilorin to restrain 18 national and state party executives from controlling the party structure in the state.

Some of the defendants in the suit are National Chairman Dr. Olu Agunloye; National Scretary Alhaji Shehu Gabam; Independent National Eletoral Commission (INEC); Bashir Bolarinwa, and factional state Chairman Azeez Afolabi, and members of his executives.

The suit, which was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs by their lawyer, Dr. Solomon Afolabi, was supported by a 43-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Yahaya.

Yahaya, and three other members of his faction – Oluwole Bello (secretary), Adelowo Julius (treasurer) and Mrs. Iyabo Rachael (Woman Parliament Speaker)- are seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the first to fifth defendants, and their agents, from recognising and accepting Azeez Afolabi and other members of his factional executives and other members of the executive committee at all levels in Kwara State, as party officials at the state, local government and ward levels, based on the purported April26, 2022, state congress.

The plaintiffs are also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the first to fifth defendants and their agents from acting or giving effect to any resolution(s), decisions and activities, such as election of delegates and primary election done or conducted by Azeez Afolabi and other defendants; and other SDP members of the executive committee at all levels in Kwara State, as officials of the party at the state, local government and ward levels, sequel to their elections conducted at the purported state congress held on April 26, 2022.

They are also seeking an order for perpetual injunction restraining Afolabi Azeez and his factional executives (and other SDP members of the executive committee at all levels in Kwara state) from parading themselves as state officers, local government and ward officers of the SDP based on their purported elections conducted at the purported state congress of the SDP held on April 26, 2022.

Similarly, the plaintiffs also sought an order of the court directing the first to fifth defendants to ‘recognise the plaintiffs as members of Kwara State executive committee, members of all the local government and ward executive committee of the SDP faction led by the first plaintiff (Yahaya) in their respective capacities which include the chairman, secretary, treasurer and state women speaker respectively’.

-The Nation

