Driver nabbed for trafficking girls to Côte D’Ivoire

THE Oyo State Police Command has arrested a man who was trafficking three young women from Taraba State, Nigeria, to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, for prostitution.

The Commissioner of Police, Okebowale William, who paraded the suspect in Ibadan, said the victims, Shamiya Muhammed, Faith Ishaya and Sandra Pasoki, were lured with sales girl jobs in Abidjan.

The police boss said they were transported from Taraba State to Edo State and later to Ejigbo in Osun State, but that the vehicle conveying them from Ejigbo to Abidjan developed a fault in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said through phone chat one of the victims discovered that they were being taken for prostitution and that they ran and reported to the nearest police station.

Adebowale further said the driver taking them to Abidjan, Olakigbe Jonathan, was apprehended and that he confessed that the girls were brought to him by one George, that he should transport them to Abidjan, and that he told him that a woman would receive them in Abidjan, adding that the George paid him N150,000 for their transport fare.

-Daily Trust

KN