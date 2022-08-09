Drug Abuse: Stakeholders call for more proactive measures

As the war against illicit drug use intensifies in the country, stakeholders are calling on the government and private bodies to be involved through the setting up of more rehabilitation centres and increased public sensitization of the dangers of drug abuse.

By Anthony Isibor.

THE 2018 national survey on drug use in Nigeria is significant for several reasons. Firstly it was the first of its kind and more importantly, it revealed the alarming rate at which Nigerians, especially the youths were hooked to drugs; it was a huge revelation.

The survey which was presented by the Federal Government revealed that 14.3 million people, representing approximately 14.4 percent of the country’s Population (between age 15 and 64) abused drug substances from 2017 to 2018 alone.

The project, which was supported by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime, and the European Union, was carried out by the National Bureau of Statistics and Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse as part of a large-scale project being implemented in Nigeria under the 10th European Development Fund Modality.

According to the report, 10.6 million Nigerians abused cannabis in 2018, while 4.6 million abused opioids, 2.4 million youths and adults abused cough syrups with 92,000 more using cocaine. Other drugs commonly abused during the period are tranquilizers and sedatives, solvent, inhalers, amphetamines and prescription stimulants.

The report became a wakeup call for all state actors as well as international actors involved in the drug response that the problem is serious and the business-as-usual approach will not be enough. This revelation coupled with the BBC report became the beginning of an actual war against drug abuse in Nigeria.

The NDLEA boss, Mohamed Buba Marwa, stated that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, reports confirmed the alarming trend, stressing that Nigeria has one of the highest drug prevalence in West Africa. Marwa added that the drug use prevalence in Nigeria, for age 15-64 is approximately 14.3 percent, which, according to him, is almost three times the global drug use prevalence of 5.5 percent.

Fortunately, under the leadership of Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, the nation has witnessed consistent arrest and confiscation of illicit drugs almost on weekly basis.

It is gathered that Marwa, who issued marching orders to NDLEA men and officers, on combating the opioid addiction epidemic that is posing a serious threat to the country, on his first day at the Headquarters, have confiscated more than N60 billion worth of illicit drugs from drug barons and suppliers attempting to smuggle or transport the drugs into or out of the country just within two months.

The UNODC has, however, noted that more programmes are needed to prevent the use of drugs among youths.

Dr Akanidomo Ibanga, the National Project Officer, UNODC stated that there was need to go beyond advice by adopting more prevention programmes.

According to him, advice is not adequate. “If I provide this person with knowledge and other factors, that person is not likely to engage in the use of drugs.

“We have doctors or nurses that are using drugs and addicted to drugs. They are Knowledgeable about it.

“So, it is not the knowledge alone that stops the individual from using drugs, there are other factors that need to be taken into consideration.

“It is by addressing these factors that will then prevent young people from engaging in drug abuse.

“So, providing them information about the harm is not adequate in preventing a young person from using drugs,” he said.

Ibanga advised young people to also know that there were harmful effects in drug abuse and many young Nigerians were into taking drugs without knowing the risk and harm associated with drugs.

He disclosed that about 17 per cent of the people currently in prisons or in the custodial centres are drug addicts and that young people are not seeing drugs as risky.

“Once you don’t see something as being risky in terms of harming you, then you are more prone to the potential to engage in that,” he said.

Consequently, the Pan-African Students Union Parliament, ASUP, has urged the NDLEA to adjust its mandate to focus more on preventing drug abuse through sensitisation campaigns.

This, according to the then coordinator of ASUP, Henry Nwankwo, was because many Nigerians were ignorant of the effects of hard drugs on their health, and although NDLEA had been championing campaigns against drugs and substance abuse, it needed to do more on preventive measures, through orientation and sensitization, rather than concentrating majorly on punishment.

“People should be educated about punishments that await them, if caught selling or buying drugs and substances like cocaine, marijuana, among others,” he said.

Nwankwo decried the high rate of drug abuse among teenagers and students in the country, urging the agency to intensify its campaigns on the effects of drug abuse in schools; particularly secondary and tertiary institutions.

He said that educating citizens about the laws against drugs and substance abuse and the health effects of using drugs would help to address the increasing number of Nigerians smuggling or abusing drugs in the country.

According to him, when people’s general perception about and orientation to drugs are changed, it will have a more positive impact on society.

“No doubt, catching people that possess drugs or placing regulations on drugs are other good means of checking drug abuse, but this may not go a long way.

“Let NDLEA go into the society, campuses and secondary schools, to enlighten them on the effects of these drugs.

“People’s mindsets need to be changed, educated and re-orientated to realise that the drugs they are taking, producing, selling or distributing, will have negative effects on human life so that they will possibly desist.

“I believe that reorientation of people’s mindset will go far in acquainting them with the inherent dangers in drug abuse and other forms of immoral acts,’’ Nwankwo said.

He added that the enlightenment would also help to address cases of our citizens being arrested or killed abroad as a result of drug peddlers.

Vanguard report of April 12, this year opined that the availability of hard drugs and opioids has been drastically reduced.

The recent arrest of a medical doctor, Jane Ofoma, in Auchi, Edo State for selling drugged cookies and biscuits is also a testimony to this effect.

While the war keeps raging against the dealers of these illicit drugs is still ongoing, there is also the need for the government to address the state of the various rehabilitation centres all over the country.

“With more recovery centres, there is hope for drug addicts,” Marwa said at the commissioning a rehabilitation centre constructed by a non-governmental organization in Ogbomoso, Oyo state recently.

In the same vein, the Edo State Government in 2019 also disclosed plans to set up a rehabilitation centre to rehabilitate victims of drug abuse in the state.

The commissioner for health and chairman, Edo State Drug Control Committee,

ESDCC, David Osifo, said at a news briefing, as part of activities lined up to commemorate the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drugs

Trafficking, in Benin City, the state capital that there was an unmet need for drug abuse treatment in Nigeria, and that the centre when established would enable victims of drug abuse to access adequate treatment and rehabilitation.

He disclosed that Edo has the second highest prevalence rate of drug abuse in the South-South region of 15.5 percent, after Delta State with a prevalence rate of 18.0 percent.

According to the Drug Use Survey, nearly 40 per cent of high-risk users wanted Treatment but were unable to get it. The Edo State Drug Control Committee developed a proposal to set up the centre taking into cognisance the peculiar needs of psychiatric patients, who roam the streets as a result of drug abuse.

He said that the Centre would be established by the state government in collaboration with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, and the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Uselu.

“Once the centre is open, we will take victims of drug abuse from the streets and give them adequate treatment.

He added that a committee was also working to reduce drug abuse by promoting drug abuse prevention, social inclusion and protection as well as building the knowledge for justice and healthy living.

“We will be involved in advocacy visits to schools, religious and traditional places and want parents to teach their children the consequences of drug abuse,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, the Edo State Government through Dorcas Idehen, permanent secretary, ministry of social development and gender issues, has reaffirmed its commitment to step up the fight against all social ills in the state and pledged partnership with Christian Faith Drug Rehabilitation Centre to curtail drug addiction and related crimes.

“We shall partner with the centre to bring the evil of drug addiction, which we believe triggers most of the vices in our society to the barest minimum,” Idehen said.

”I tell you this, many are sick and tired of drugs, but how to come out of it is the challenge, this centre will be a safe place to restore the broken life of drug addicts,”

Eboh said. He, therefore, urged well-meaning Nigerians to join the fight against drug addiction in society “before drug addicts kill us all”.

The NDLEA boss has also recently called for more rehabilitation centres in the country. Marwa, who made the call during a courtesy call by NiDCOM, assured that the airports were now more strict and that efforts had been intensified in the airports to safeguard innocent citizens and reduce drug related incidence.

“As we seize and prosecute, we should also consider those who abuse substances and find ways to rehabilitate them,” he said.

He also welcomed NiDCOM’s initiative that Diaspora Nigerians will embark on sensitisation and counseling against drug use, abuse and trafficking, especially by young adults and the building of more rehabilitation centres across the country.

First Published – Sept. 06, 2021 @ 08:17 GMT

